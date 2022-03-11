'Just pray for me': Family members mourn, ask questions after SUV hits train killing four people

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends are in agony tonight, mourning the loss of four people, including two mothers.

They died when the driver of the car they were in crashed into a freight train in Harvey Wednesday morning. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the family of one victim, the mother of a little girl.

As Tyrone Rush deals with the grief of losing his daughter - Tieasha Rush - there's even more heartbreak ahead.

"I have to tell my granddaughter. That's the hardest part," Rush said, adding that he just cannot bring himself to tell eight-year old, Taylor.

"She keep asking her granddad 'where my mom at?' And I know."

Tieasha was about to start a new job as security guard next week. But around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, she was one of four people who died in a Dodge Durango that crashed into a freight train.

Her friend Jada Moore died with her son, 23-year-old Xavier in the vehicle. Jada's friend, Jeremy Robinson was the driver who Harvey police said drove through the lowered train arm. Surveillance video shows the SUV burst into flames soon after.

"My head is just really focused on my niece burning alive in a car. Like, what were her thoughts? Thinking about her baby. Taking her last breath," said aunt Angela Rush.

So many questions for the family about what the four were up to, and what really happened at the intersection of 155th and Halsted.

"I'm just lost. She's a passenger. So it's like, who do you blame," asked Rush.

Surveillance video appears to show the train stopped on the tracks when the SUV hit it. The cameras on a nearby business captured the moment it happened. The owner gave some insight about the intersection he travels just about every day.

Cruz Rodriguez said the SUV crashed into a flatbed with no crate on top. While the stop arms are down, he talks about the lack of light in the area.

"That's why I put more lights here. For the same reason that it was too dark," Rodriguez said.

"You're just mad at the world, you know," said Angela Rush said.

Tiesha's loved ones hoping more answers come to light.

"Just pray for me. Keep me in your prayers," added Tyrone Rush.

For the four families who mourn. And a little girl who won't see her mom again.

CSX operates the train and had crews on scene Thursday. It said any updates to the investigation are now in the hands of local police.

A Facebook page is set up by Tiesha Rush to help the families of those who died in crash and for funeral expenses.