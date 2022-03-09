4 dead after car collides with freight train in Harvey

Car bursts into flames in Harvey after hitting a train, killing four people

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are dead after an SUV collided with a freight train overnight in south suburban Harvey.

Police said a Dodge Durango hit the last rail car of a CSX freight train around 2 a.m. at 155th and Halsted streets; the impact so severe, the car immediately burst into flames.

A witness who was driving past reported it to police.

CSX crews have been at work all morning to make sure the railroad gates, which got hit, were able to function afterwards.

The car was towed several miles from the scene to the Harvey Police Department, where it remains under a blue tarp.

Officials said, between the impact and the fire, identification the four people who were once inside that SUV will take time.

No one on the train was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.