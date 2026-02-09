Watch CBS News
Family displaced, dog missing after fire 2-alarm at Aurora home, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
/ CBS Chicago

A family was left displaced after a fire at a single-family home in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday night. 

Aurora fire crews, with assistance from Aurora police and Illinois State Police, responded to the two-alarm fire around 8:42 p.m. in the 0-99 block of North May Street. 

Fire officials said crews spotted smoke coming from the second-floor bedroom. They said crews had trouble accessing the bedroom due to obstructions behind the door. The fire was out within half an hour. 

One juvenile was taken to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. 

Fire officials said the family, two adults and two children, were displaced by the fire and are living with other family members in the meantime. The home was deemed uninhabitable. 

Two cats were also removed from the home, but their dog was reported missing and could not be found.

Investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. 

