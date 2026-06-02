Family demands justice for Pedro Ramirez, 17, gunned down on way to school in Back of the Yards

The family of a 17-year-old honor roll student who was shot and killed in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood late last month has called for justice as police continue to investigate.

A group gathered near 51st and Throop streets late Tuesday afternoon to honor Pedro Ramirez.

The shooting happened at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Chicago police said a dark sport-utility vehicle pulled up in the 5000 block of South Throop Street, and someone in the vehicle got out and started shooting. The gunfire hit Pedro, who was walking to school at the time, and two men — ages 55 and 61 — sitting in a nearby vehicle.

"Pedro, he was a straight A student," said Pedro's stepmother, Eloisa Garcia.

Pedro was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The older men were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, but survived.

"We rushed to the hospital, and then they took us into the room. You know, I kept asking like: 'Hey, what's going on? Is he OK? Is he OK?' They wouldn't tell us," said Garcia. "And then we got the news. So that was very devastating."

Pedro was a student athlete at Tilden High School. 4747 S. Union Ave., and his death spared an outpouring of support for him by those who knew him, and beyond.

"We are overwhelmed with everything. We're very grateful," said Garcia. "His school has been amazing. His classmates, his friends. You can feel the love."

Jessica Antes was among the community members remembering Pedro.

"I wish he was here to see the impact he's having on others," she said.

Antes is an arts educator who taught Ramirez and his classmates at Tilden improv and performing arts skills last school year.

"Pedro was always just like the first to step up, and be brave, and try something new, and encourage his classmates," she said.

Now, both community members and Ramirez's family are hoping his case highlights the impact of gun violence, and leads to justice.

"Taking the opportunity to step up and raise awareness to this senseless violence is something that we need to keep speaking about," Antes said.

Following the shooting, Chicago police did take one person of interest into custody. But they later released him.

As of Tuesday, no one was in custody, and police continued to investigate.

"We're going to try to do whatever we can to, to make sure my son gets justice," said Garcia.

On Thursday, students at Tilden will hold a peace walk to honor Pedro Ramirez.