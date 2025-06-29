Family demands justice after fire killed 4, including pregnant mom and young son, on Chicago's West Side

A West Side Chicago community demanded justice Sunday after three family members were killed in a devastating apartment building fire.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday in at 5222 W. North Ave., at the intersection with Latrobe Avenue. The blaze was eventually upgraded to a 3-11 alarm, calling approximately 140 firefighters to the scene.

A total of four people died — including Brad Cummings, 76, the editor of the Austin neighborhood-based The Voice newspaper. Also killed were Destiny, Regina, and Jayceon Henry — ages 28, 32, and 5, respectively. Jayceon was Regina Henry's son, while Destiny was Regina's sister.

A family member said Regina Henry was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Henry family now claims the fire was started intentionally. The fire has been considered suspicious by authorities from the beginning, and an arson investigation has been launched.

"My family has been in this community for years," said a relative, the Rev. George Smith. "My aunt and my cousins did not deserve this. We trust God in this, but we are frustrated. We want justice to come to our family."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the suspected arson.