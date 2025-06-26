Watch CBS News
Children among 6 injured in large building fire on Chicago's West Side

Children were among six people injured in a large apartment fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., 140 Chicago firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire in the 5200 block of North Avenue. Firefighters used at least eight ladders to bring residents to safety from the flames. 

Fire officials said four adults and two children were injured in the large blaze. Officials said two kids and one adult are in serious condition. 

The building was left significantly damaged. 

It is not clear how many people were displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

