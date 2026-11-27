It's the holiday season, which means the hunt begins.

For some families, the day after Thanksgiving is the perfect time to find a great Black Friday deal. For other families, it's the time to track down the perfect tree.

"We like bushy, but we want it to be visible from our living room," said James Gill.

Gill and his family are looking to find the perfect tree.

"The fragrance is just very reminiscent of Christmas."

On Black Friday, they're looking for a good deal at Chicago Christmas trees in Logan Square.

His nephew and niece have the final say, and it had to be the right scent and the right size — big enough for the whole family to decorate.

In the end – a 7-foot Fraser that made the cut.

While Gill's family was picking out this year's soon-to-be masterpiece, other families were already in line at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois, at 6 a.m., with some stores offering up to 80% off.

"We do this every year. We scheme and make sure we're getting the best deals. You don't always know until you get here, but there's always something good," said Caitlin Fehlingen.

A day after Thanksgiving for families who are ready to move on to the next big holiday.

"We got the tree stand out. Some of the ornaments are already out, so there's no time to waste," Gill said.