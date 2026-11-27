Black Friday shoppers lined up early outside stores in the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois.

SKIMS and Fabletics are among the newly opened stores offering Black Friday deals in the mall this year. Early morning lines were seen building as early as 6 a.m. outside stores including Lululemon, Burberry and UGG.

"We know shoppers are coming here, we know they are deal hunters. We're an enclosed outlet center and we're excited to have them, it's going to be a fun day," Connor Dune, assistant general manager at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago said.

Dune said shoppers can expected a DJ and he said "there will be dancing."

The mall is offering free parking to Black Friday shoppers through Sunday.

Shoppers can escape the rain and shop through 9 p.m. on Friday.

National Retail Federation projects November and December holiday retail sales to reach $1.013 trillion in 2026, up 4.2% from 2025. Last year's holiday sales totaled $972 billion, up 3.1% from 2024.