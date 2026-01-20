Families of loved ones at Chicago area nursing homes are seeking accountability from owner

Families whose loved ones were injured or died in Chicago area nursing homes are demanding accountability.

They said that a wealthy nursing care owner refuses to pay court-ordered verdicts and settlements tied to neglect.

"All we want is some type of answers and some type of justice as to why she wasn't taken care of," said Yolanda Drain.

"We just want accountability who owns placed like that and some transparency," said Leslie Adams.

"The laws need to be upheld, enforced, and they need to bring this owner to justice," said Kasia Robberechts.

The families held pictures of their loved ones, accusing owner Moishe Gubin of dodging millions of dollars in legal obligations. Gubin oversees more than 140 nursing homes nationwide.

They allege Gubin underinsures facilities to avoid payouts. Families are now urging lawmakers to step in and close what they call dangerous loopholes in state law.

CBS News Chicago reached out ot Gubin for comment but has not heard back.