Fallen CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso mourned at Ashburn church service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As family and friends prepare to say goodbye to Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, the community is supporting his family.

Officer Vásquez Lasso was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Gage Park neighborhood last week.

On Monday night in the Ashburn neighborhood. St. Bede the Venerable Church at 8200 S. Kostner Ave. remembered the fallen officer. During the service, there was a blessing and prayer for all officers who protect the city of Chicago.

In a Facebook post, Officer Vásquez Lasso's widow, Milena Estepa, wrote in Spanish: "You dedicated your life doing what you loved most, every day you went to work with a smile from ear to ear. Thank you for being the best husband, dog dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend. You leave a hopeless void in our hearts."

Nunca será una despedida, será un hasta pronto a mi persona favorita, mi mejor amigo, mi compañero de viajes y aventuras... Posted by Milena Estepa on Saturday, March 4, 2023

A GoFundMe has started by the family has already raised more than $81,000.

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

Officer Vásquez Lasso's visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral home, at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn.

The funeral mass will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, at 7740 S. Western Av., followed by a private burial.