Family, friends gathered to remember fallen Bradley Police Officer Marlene Rittmanic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friends and family of fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty.

The private ceremony took place at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Friday morning. Sergeant Rittmanic was shot and killed while responding to a call at the comfort inn in Bradley exactly one year ago.

Her partner, Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded in the same shooting.

Posted by Bradley Police Department on Friday, December 30, 2022