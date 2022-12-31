Family, friends gathered to remember fallen Bradley Police Officer Marlene Rittmanic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friends and family of fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty.
The private ceremony took place at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Friday morning. Sergeant Rittmanic was shot and killed while responding to a call at the comfort inn in Bradley exactly one year ago.
Her partner, Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded in the same shooting.
