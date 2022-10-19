Police warn of more Facebook marketplace scams involving the sale of motorbikes, ATVs

Police issue alert of more Facebook Marketplace robberies involving sale of motorbikes, ATVs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a Facebook Marketplace scam we first told you about in August.

Chicago police say robbers in West Englewood are still targeting victims who are trying to buy motorbikes or ATVs.

Victims were drawn to that location near Marquette and Elizabeth 16 times between July and Oct. 16.

When buyers show up to see the motorbike they are robbed of their belongings at gunpoint before the robbers fled the scene on foot.

Incident times and locations:

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on October 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on October 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on October 05, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on October 01, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

5800 Block of South Elizabeth on September 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 19, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 14, 2022, at 11:41 a.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 11, 2022, at 4:50 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 11, 2022, at 3:15 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 08, 2022, at 4:16 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 06, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on September 05, 2022, at 5:45 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 30, 2022, at 12:00 a.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on August 13, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

6700 Block of South Throop Street on July 29, 2022, at 8:20 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 25, 2022, at 9:00 p.m.

6800 Block of South Ada Street on July 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth on July 17, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.

Police only had minimal details of the suspects but said they were described as one to Four African American men between 18-30 years old wearing Black clothing, ski masks, and armed with a Black color Handgun with an extended magazine.

What you can do:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.