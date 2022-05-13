Extra-alarm fire rips through house in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire broke out in far north suburban Antioch Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a house at 26026 W. Halings Rd. in the Lake County community on the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
Flames reportedly shot through the roof.
The response to the fire was raised to a second alarm for extra manpower and equipment.
Further details were not immediately available.
