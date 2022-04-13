Watch CBS News

Extra-alarm fire damages three homes in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are on the scene of an extra-alarm fire that has spread to three buildings in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The fire started shortly before 8 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Bell Avenue. 

Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm around 8:15 a.m., as flames spread to three buildings.

According to the Fire Department, one of the homes has a residential daycare, but it appeared everyone got out safe.

No injuries have been reported.

