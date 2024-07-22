Watch CBS News
Man charged with road rage shooting of 7-year-old on Chicago expressway

By Alex Ortiz

Illinois State Police arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

Ulyesee W. Burns, of Calumet Park, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to a shooting on Interstate 94 northbound near 73rd Street in Chicago. A car was traveling on the interstate when someone in another car started shooting at them, and struck the 7-year-old passenger, police said.

The boy was shot several times and injured during a road rage incident. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

State police identified Burns and his car after their investigation into the shooting.

