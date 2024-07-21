Boy, 7, hospitalized after being shot on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say a vehicle was traveling down I-94 near 73rd Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone in another car started shooting at them – striking the boy who was a passenger.

The driver of the struck car exited the expressway and stopped near 22nd and Michigan to call for help. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries.

State police closed the expressway's northbound lanes just before 4 a.m. to investigate. All lanes reopened around 4:53 a.m.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.