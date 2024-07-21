Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 7, hospitalized after being shot on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

7-year-old boy shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
7-year-old boy shot on Dan Ryan Expressway 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say a vehicle was traveling down I-94 near 73rd Street around 2:40 a.m. when someone in another car started shooting at them – striking the boy who was a passenger.

The driver of the struck car exited the expressway and stopped near 22nd and Michigan to call for help. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries.

State police closed the expressway's northbound lanes just before 4 a.m. to investigate. All lanes reopened around 4:53 a.m.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.  

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.