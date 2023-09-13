Watch CBS News
Explosive device found at Groot Waste Management site near O'Hare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bomb squad detonates explosive device found near O'Hare
Bomb squad detonates explosive device found near O'Hare 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police and firefighters were called to dispose of an explosive device Wednesday morning just outside O'Hare International Airport.

Witnesses said the explosive was found at the Groot Waste Management facility just northwest of the airport.

The Chicago Police Bomb & Arson Unit took the device to a nearby field to dispose of it safely. A Chicago Fire Department hazardous materials team also was on scene.

Police have not said what the explosive device was, or who it belonged to.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:22 PM

