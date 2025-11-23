Explosion, fire leave house uninhabitable in Oswego, Illinois

Firefighters on Sunday morning were investigating a possible explosion at a home in Oswego, Illinois.

Crews were called to a house in the 200 block of South Adams Street at 6:09 p.m. Saturday. Callers reported hearing glass breaking and what sounded like an explosion in a two-story house.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to find smoke coming from the house. They stretched a hose line through the front door and put out the fire.

Firefighters also searched the house and made sure everyone was out.

Two people were treated and released at the scene, the Oswego Fire Protection District said.

The house was left uninhabitable by the fire.

The fire protection district did not say how many people were displaced by the fire.