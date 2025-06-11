Expanded observation deck to take over old Signature Room space at former John Hancock Center

360 Chicago at former John Hancock to expand into former Signature Room space

The restaurant that used to grace the top of the former John Hancock Center is gone for good, but something new is coming to take its place.

360 CHICAGO announced Wednesday that its observation deck, which has always occupied the 94th floor of the iconic skyscraper, will be expanding to the 95th floor — becoming the city's first multistory observation deck.

The 96th floor will be converted to an event space for weddings, celebrations, and corporate gatherings.

Dave Burk, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The new spaces are expected to open to the public in 2027 following a multimillion-dollar renovation, according to 360 CHICAGO. Once the renovation is complete, the three floors will feature a grand staircase connecting them all.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The Signature Room restaurant that used to grace the 95th floor of the Hancock Center abruptly closed on Sept. 28, 2023, citing "severe economic hardship." Under its most recent incarnation, The Signature Room had opened in 1993, but there had been a restaurant in the space as far back as when the John Hancock Center first opened.

The restaurant was formerly known simply as the 95th Restaurant, and dated back to 1970. The Signature Lounge, that famous spot for a cocktail a floor up on the 96th floor, was previously called Images.

In March 2024, a judge ordered $1.5 million in back pay for former Signature Room employees, after ruling that the restaurant and lounge failed to give workers proper notice when the business closed.

Magnicity, the parent company of 360 CHICAGO , purchased the old Signature Room space in June of last year. The company enlisted the help of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill — the architectural firm behind the John Hancock Center itself — to redesign the space.