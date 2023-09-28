Signature Room at the 95th in former Hancock Center closes permanently

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The iconic Signature Room at the 95th restaurant near the top of the former John Hancock Center abruptly closed for good on Thursday, citing "severe economic hardship."

The closing was announced on a sign posted on the door of the restaurant on the 95th and 96th floors at 875 N. Michigan Av.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023," the note stated. "For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world. Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than anticipated. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years."

A similar message was posted on the restaurant's social media accounts.

To our valued Signature Room community, After over three decades of creating cherished memories, it is with profound... Posted by The Signature Room at the 95th on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Illinois Restaurant Association president Sam Toia issued the following statement on the restaurant's closure:

"The Signature Room at the 95th has been an icon in Chicago's restaurant community for decades. Their team has created an untold number of moments and celebrations in the lives of Chicagoans and visitors. Thank you to every member of the Signature Room for your generosity and warmth over the years."

Earlier in the day, the Signature Room had posted on Facebook, encouraging people to book private events at the space overlooking Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, but that post has since been deleted, with an announcement of the closure now topping their Facebook page.