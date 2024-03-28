Judge orders $1.5 million in back pay for former Signature Room workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former employees of the Signature Room atop the former John Hancock building will split more than $1.5 million in back pay, after a federal judge ruled the owners of the iconic restaurant and lounge failed to give workers proper notice when the business abruptly closed in September.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on March 14 ordered Infusion Management Group, which operated the Signature Room, to pay $1,520,762.75 in back pay to former employees, and $27,725 in attorney's fees in the case.

UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing Signature Room workers, sued Infusion Management in October, claiming Infusion violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) by failing to provide 60 days written notice of the mass layoffs that resulted from abruptly closing the restaurant and lounge on Sept. 28.

No notice was given to the 132 Signature Room employees represented by the union. The union said the vast majority of laid off workers were people of color, who worked as cooks, servers, bartenders, barbacks, concierges, housekeeping attendants, bussers, and expeditors. One-third of them had worked there for at least 15 years, and eight of them had been their 30 years.

Their lawsuit sought 60 days' worth of back pay, health insurance coverage, and other benefits that they lost due to the closure.

Members of UNITE HERE Local 1 planned to rally outside the former Hancock building on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the judge's ruling.