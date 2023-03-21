11 exonerated men sue city after targeted by disgraced ex-CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven innocent men who said they were framed by a corrupt Chicago cop are now suing the city.

The eleven exonerated men gathered outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon to discuss their federal civil rights lawsuits. Each spent decades in prison after they said they were framed by disgraced former police detective Reynaldo Guevara.

He accused of coercing false confessions and planting evidence. Dozens of convictions tied to the former detective have been tossed out.

"What's ironic is the way these cases have been handled, the duration of time and how it's costing taxpayers an immense amount," said Johnny Flores, one of the men who said he was wrongfully convicted.

"Every time they fight and say that I am guilty, or prolong this, it's like reliving it again," said Daniel Rodriguez, another man who was exonerated.

"If everybody knows Guevara is framing people (and) the police department pretends that it never happened, that is wrong," said attorney Russell Ainsworth.

Guevara has repeatedly refused to discuss the cases in court evoking the fifth amendment.