Excitement builds ahead of Cubs-Reds game at Field of Dreams

Cubs set to take on Reds at Field of Dreams in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) -- The Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris made the trip out there a day ahead of the game.

On the eve of the Reds and Cubs playing in the second Field of Dreams game, White Sox Hall of Fame Slugger and new Field of Dreams chief executive officer Frank Thomas said there won't be a game at the venue next season - as the movie site will be under construction.

Last year, the White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game at the Field of Dreams. While year two here might feel different, there is no denying the excitement of those who will take part.

"A small environment to be is just so unique – there's only going to be, what, 8,000 fans?" said Cubs Manager David Ross. "It makes you feel even more like a kid,"

There was very little foot traffic through the gift shop at the Field of Dreams Wednesday, but that was because it was the eye of the storm. On Tuesday, the stadium was filled with mostly local residents a minor league game.

On Wednesday, the Field of Dreams hosted a matchup of the Cubs and Reds youth RBI teams. RBI stands not for runs batted in, but for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities.

It was a chance for Robert Chico to watch his youngest of six sons, Matthew, live out their dream.

Robert Chico said he was more excited than his son.

"I have five older brothers," said Matthew, 13. "They're all amazing baseball players. I hope to be better than all of them."

He's already making a once in a lifetime memory.

The Cubs RBI team won the game 12-7. We'll see if that's a preview of Thursday's big-league battle.