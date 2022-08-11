Cubs, Reds RBI junior teams play on Field of Dreams ahead of big-league game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS/AP) -- The Reds and Cubs RBI junior teams played at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa Wednesday – the day before the big-league clubs take to the field in the second year for this event.

RBI stands not for runs batted in, but for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities.

Getting to play at this site, and then being able to watch the big-leaguers play Thursday, is doing a pretty good job reviving the junior players' interest in the game.

"Not many people get to play on the Field of Dreams, and it's just been – like this is a one-in-a-lifetime thing, so I think this is the best," said Matthew Chico of the Cubs RBI team.

"To play against another team in a big-time atmosphere - I just want him to enjoy the game and just love what he's doing," said Matthew's father, Robert Chico.

This is the second Field of Dreams MLB game. The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 in last year's game

The made-from-scratch stadium — built to hold about 8,000 fans — was placed next to the actual diamond where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was shot outside the town of Dyersville, population 4,000.

Costner is not expected to attend the game on Thursday evening, but CBS 2's Marshall Harris is already there.