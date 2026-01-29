Ex-husband charged with murder of Ashley Stewart, found dead in Oswego home

The ex-husband of a woman who was found dead in west suburban Oswego has been charged with her murder.

Ryan Dodd, 44, of Aurora is now charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed violence, residential burglary and aggravated stalking, all felonies.

Police said Tuesday around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Valentine Way after receiving a call from a man believed his wife, 41-year-old Ashley Stewart, was in danger. The man told police that he saw her ex-husband on their home surveillance system running after his wife into their garage.

When police arrived at the home, they found the Stewart unresponsive inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation identified Dodd as Stewart's ex-husband. Police said he chased her into her home, attacked her and killed her with a knife.

He was arrested less than half an hour after the crime, when a witness reported a suspect running away from the scene. He was taken into custody following a search involving a drone and a K-9 unit, police said.

An autopsy determined Stewart died from multiple stab wounds.

Dodd is in custody at the Kendall County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance Friday.