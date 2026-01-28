Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in Oswego; suspect in custody amid homicide investigation

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer,
Aida Mogos

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on Tuesday afternoon in a subdivision in west suburban Oswego.

Around 1:10 p.m., Oswego police discovered a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Valentine Way. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to determine a cause of death.

A witness reported seeing a man running in the area, and after a search involving a drone and a K-9 unit, officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

