Evergreen Park church cancels festival citing last weekend's mayhem in Tinley Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A southwest suburban church is canceling its biggest fundraiser of the year due concerns over flash mobs.

Most Holy Name Redeemer Church in Evergreen Park was scheduled to host its 46th parish carnival June 15th-18th.

But on Wednesday, the pastor sent parishioners a letter calling it off. He said they made the decision after consulting with Evergreen Park police.

The letter cited last weekend's mayhem in Tinley Park.

More than 400 teens converged on the town's Armed Forces Weekend carnival and caused chaos,  resulting in injuries to a police officer.

This afternoon, Father Hyland shared an important update about the status of the MHR Carnival. https://mailchi.mp/8b21d948e341/weekly-bulletin-13830389?e=09e152205f

Posted by Most Holy Redeemer Church on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
First published on May 25, 2023 / 5:31 PM

