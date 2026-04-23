Evanston Township High School placed on soft lockdown after gunfire

Evanston Township High School was placed on soft lockdown Thursday afternoon, and security precautions were also taken at other nearby schools, after shots were fired near the school.

Evanston police said Thursday afternoon that they were investigating shots fired at Mason Park, at Church Street and Florence Avenue just east of the high school campus.

No was injured by the gunfire, police said.

As a result of the shooting, Evanston Township High School was placed on soft lockdown, police said. People were asked to avoid the area.

Precautionary measures were also taken at other schools nearby.