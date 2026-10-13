Evanston, Skokie School District 65 make final recommendation to close 2 schools

After weeks of preparing the community for school closures, the Evanston-Skokie District made the recommendation to shut down two more schools, but that's just the start of cuts for staff and students.

Parents, teachers and staff members sat anxiously to hear which doors would close for good in the Evanston-Skokie School District 65.

Tuesday night, Lincolnwood and Dewey Elementary schools were chosen to shut down. Leaders say enrollment was down 33% at both.

It's a move that would force 713 students to change schools district-wide.

The school district faces a deficit of $5 million. This is the second consecutive year they announced closures, but it's deeper than just school doors now.

"They're looking at numbers. We're looking at hearts," said Natalie Copper, president of Evanston Child Care Professionals.

Copper works with the school-age child care program, which provides on-site before- and after-school care for kindergarten through 5th graders. It too is getting cut, eliminating more than 30 positions.

"Even though it's not mandated, grocery stores aren't mandated, but we need them. So we need school-age child care for families as well," she said.

District leaders say cuts to child care in addition to early start will net $1.2 million in savings, but Copper says it's bigger than dollars.

"They're forgetting that they work for families, they work for children and the fact parents pay to have a child in the school age program should say something."

The district is going as far as to eliminate all transportation for pre-K. They estimate the savings at $700,000.

With the school closures and additional cuts, leaders say they will save $2.9 million annually and $58 million over 20 years.

"They need to do a better job at managing," Copper said.

The district says it has no plans to sell any buildings or properties of the two school closures.

The board will vote and make that decision on Nov. 9.