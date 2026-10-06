Former DeKalb superintendent Devon Horton pleads guilty to 3 federal charges in Illinois

Former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Devon Horton pleaded guilty Monday to three federal charges in a case involving kickbacks, misuse of school district money and tax evasion at his former job in Illinois.

Horton entered the pleas before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin, according to a U.S. District Court spokesman for the Northern District of Illinois. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2027.

Horton pleaded guilty to counts covering wire fraud involving kickbacks, misuse of school district funds and evasion of federal income taxes for 2022.

The case stems from Horton's time leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65 before he joined DeKalb County Schools in 2023. Prosecutors alleged he steered contracts to companies owned by three longtime friends, approved bills for services that were not provided and received a portion of the district's payments in return.

The school district funds charge involved using a district credit card in 2022 for personal meals, gift cards and vehicle expenses. The tax evasion charge involved concealing income and filing false tax returns for that year, according to the indictment.

Horton was indicted in October 2025. He later resigned from DeKalb County Schools on Nov. 15, 2025.