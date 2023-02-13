One in custody, one hospitalized in Evanston shooting
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- One suspect is in custody and another is injured after a shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon.
According to the Evanston Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. near Ashland Avenue and Payne Street. One person fired two shots at the intended victim.
The victim was hospitalized due to a minor injury.
Police took one suspect into custody and recovered a firearm.
No additional suspects were at large and there is no continued threat to the public, police said.
The shooting happened outside a house of worship, but the initial investigation indicates a dispute between two people and that religious affiliation was not a motive.
