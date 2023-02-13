Watch CBS News
One in custody, one hospitalized in Evanston shooting

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- One suspect is in custody and another is injured after a shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Evanston Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. near Ashland Avenue and Payne Street. One person fired two shots at the intended victim. 

The victim was hospitalized due to a minor injury. 

Police took one suspect into custody and recovered a firearm. 

No additional suspects were at large and there is no continued threat to the public, police said. 

The shooting happened outside a house of worship, but the initial investigation indicates a dispute between two people and that religious affiliation was not a motive. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 6:05 PM

