One in custody, one hospitalized in Evanston shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- One suspect is in custody and another is injured after a shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon.

According to the Evanston Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. near Ashland Avenue and Payne Street. One person fired two shots at the intended victim.

#Evanston PD responded to a shooting at Ashland and Payne today at approx 410pm. The investigation has revealed a suspect fired 2 rounds at an intended victim. The victim suffered a minor injury and has been transported to an area hospital by @EvanstonFD pic.twitter.com/8i7tgK0cf2 — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) February 12, 2023

The victim was hospitalized due to a minor injury.

Police took one suspect into custody and recovered a firearm.

No additional suspects were at large and there is no continued threat to the public, police said.

The shooting happened outside a house of worship, but the initial investigation indicates a dispute between two people and that religious affiliation was not a motive.