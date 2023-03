CHICAGO (CBS)-- A guinea pig is looking for a new home after police rescued it in Evanston.

The Evanston Police Department posted a picture, saying an animal warden swooped in and rescued this guinea pig from a local park. They found it Tuesday morning.

Now it's headed to the Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital to get care and find a new home.