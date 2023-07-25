Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston park concert canceled due to Air Quality Alert

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Due to an Air Quality Alert posted for Evanston, tonight's Starlight Concert at Larimer Park has been canceled. A reschedule date is TBD. We apologize for the inconvenience.

An outdoor concert in Evanston was canceled Tuesday night due to concerns about air quality from wildfire smoke.

A Starlight Concert had been planned Tuesday evening for Larimer Park, at Oak Avenue and Crain Street. The Legendary Richard Gibbs and Band had been scheduled to perform.

But it has been canceled, with a reschedule date to be determined, due to an Air Quality Alert.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported the Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight, as wildfire smoke lingers keeping a hazy sky.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.