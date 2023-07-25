Evanston park concert canceled due to Air Quality Alert

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Due to an Air Quality Alert posted for Evanston, tonight's Starlight Concert at Larimer Park has been canceled. A reschedule date is TBD. We apologize for the inconvenience.

An outdoor concert in Evanston was canceled Tuesday night due to concerns about air quality from wildfire smoke.

A Starlight Concert had been planned Tuesday evening for Larimer Park, at Oak Avenue and Crain Street. The Legendary Richard Gibbs and Band had been scheduled to perform.

But it has been canceled, with a reschedule date to be determined, due to an Air Quality Alert.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported the Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight, as wildfire smoke lingers keeping a hazy sky.

