Man charged in murder of Evanston father killed in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged in connection with the murder of an Evanston father shot and killed while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter earlier this month.

Khiyran Monroe, 20, is charged with first-degree murder.

Servando Hamros, 29, was shot and killed in front of his 7-year-old daughter on July 14 in a park along the North Shore Channel in north suburban Evanston.

Evanston Police officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. in the park along McCormick Boulevard and found Hamros lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I guess he had a confrontation with some other people that were here, and they killed him. My granddaughter FaceTimed us, saying, 'Help me, daddy's shot.' In the park by herself, with her dad," his mother said. "They executed him in front of her, and then they shot at her."

Police said the offenders ran from the park after shooting Hamros. His daughter was not wounded.

Hamros was a father of two girls – ages 7 and 10.

Hamros Father, emotional, saying he is happy there has been an arrest but will continue to fight for justice for his son and his granddaughter- who saw her Father get shot and killed. They were playing “Pokémon Go” in the park before the incident. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0zzjKq6M0I — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) July 27, 2022

Monroe is being held without bail.