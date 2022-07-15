Man shot and killed while playing Pokémon GO with 6-year-old daughter at park in Evanston

Man shot and killed at Evanston park while playing with his daughter

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his 6-year-old daughter Thursday night in a park along the North Shore Channel in north suburban Evanston.

Police officers responding to a call of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. in the park along McCormick Boulevard found Servando Hamros lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Servando Hamros Family photo

Hs family said he was playing Pokémon GO with his 6-year-old daughter, when they were confronted by several people who started shooting.

"I guess he had a confrontation with some other people that were here, and they killed him. My granddaughter FaceTimed us, saying, 'Help me, daddy's shot.' In the park by herself, with her dad," his mother said. "They executed him in front of her, and then they shot at her."

Police said the shooters ran from the park after shooting Hamros. His daughter was not wounded.

Hamros' parents returned to the park Friday morning, with his mother falling to the ground in anguish.

They asked not to be identified, because they are concerned for their safety.

No one was in custody Friday morning.