Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston man charged in shooting that grazed boy, 3, on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

3-year-old boy grazed by bullet on Chicago's Northwest Side
3-year-old boy grazed by bullet on Chicago's Northwest Side 01:31

The Video above is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man was charged with the shooting that grazed a 3-year-old boy Thursday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jose Sanchez, 42, was arrested on Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Cermak Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
 
The boy's leg was grazed by a bullet in the shooting around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The child was strapped into his car seat at the time and was riding with his mom in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue. That's when police said a man, later identified as Sanchez, who had a quarrel with the boy's father, pulled up in a pickup truck and started shooting.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.      

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.