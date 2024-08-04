Evanston man charged in shooting that grazed boy, 3, on Chicago's West Side

The Video above is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man was charged with the shooting that grazed a 3-year-old boy Thursday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jose Sanchez, 42, was arrested on Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Cermak Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.



The boy's leg was grazed by a bullet in the shooting around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The child was strapped into his car seat at the time and was riding with his mom in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue. That's when police said a man, later identified as Sanchez, who had a quarrel with the boy's father, pulled up in a pickup truck and started shooting.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.