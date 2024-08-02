3-year-old boy grazed by bullet on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Humboldt Park on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night.

Just before 10:50 p.m., police said the boy was in a vehicle with his mother, in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue, when shots were fired from a pickup truck.

Police said the victim's father and the offender had an argument before shots were fired.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.