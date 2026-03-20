Man charged in Evanston home invasion

A man is facing felony charges from a home invasion in Evanston earlier this month.

Evanston police said they were called to a home in the 500 block of Chicago Avenue on March 10 for reports of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told police a man had kicked in the back door of the house to get inside, and then in the kitchen reached for a knife from a countertop knife block while he began making threats.

The family was able to lock themselves in a different room, where they remained safe while they called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Evanston police said when their officers got there, they found 32-year-old Justin Hernandez inside near the back door with a serious cut to his left arm that was bleeding heavily.

Police applied a tourniquet and took Hernandez into custody before taking him to a local hospital for both medical and psychiatric treatment. Police said they couldn't figure out how Hernandez had been injured, and Hernanez told them he didn't remember when or how he was hurt.

Hernandez was formally arrested Wednesday after being released from medical care and charged with one felony count of home invasion. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is next due in court on April 8.