Family loses pet in an Evanston, Illinois, house fire, officials say

A family lost their pet in a fire early Friday morning.

The Evanston Fire Department said crews found heavy smoke pouring from the home, in the 2300 block of Emerson Street, around 2:30 a.m.

Four adults and three kids got out of the house safely. The fire department confirmed one pet was found dead inside the home.

No other injuries were reported.

Evanston officials said the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family with temporary housing arrangements.