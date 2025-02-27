2 homeless after "suspicious" house fire in Evanston, Illinois, authorities say

The Evanston Fire Department was investigating a house fire that they said appears suspicious.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a home on Jackson Avenue near Green Bay Road, where flames were coming from the first and second floors as the first crews arrived.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was hurt, but two people who lived here need to find a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but the Evanston Fire Department said it was considered suspicious in nature.