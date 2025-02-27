Watch CBS News
Local News

2 homeless after "suspicious" house fire in Evanston, Illinois, authorities say

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters investigate suspicious house fire in Evanston
Firefighters investigate suspicious house fire in Evanston 00:22

The Evanston Fire Department was investigating a house fire that they said appears suspicious.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a home on Jackson Avenue near Green Bay Road, where flames were coming from the first and second floors as the first crews arrived.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was hurt, but two people who lived here need to find a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but the Evanston Fire Department said it was considered suspicious in nature.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.