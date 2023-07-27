City of Evanston opening two cooling centers amid dangerous heat
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – With intense heat expected Thursday and Friday, the City of Evanston is urging residents to keep cool during the potentially dangerous weather.
They're opening two cooling centers; one at the Robert Crown Community Center, located at 1801 Main St. from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The second center will be at the Evanston Public Library, located at 1703 Orrington Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The centers will be available for both days.
Community members are also reminded to check on those who are at risk for heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.
If you can't make it to the centers, the city issues the following tips:
- Drink lots of water, and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and high salt intake.
- Stay in cool, shaded areas while outdoors, and keep the blinds drawn or lights down indoors.
- Use air conditioners or fans; avoid excessive exposure to heat in unventilated areas.
- Reduce physical activity.
- Take cool baths or showers, and use cool towels.
- Wear loose, light cotton clothing and a breathable hat.
- Do not leave people or pets alone in a hot car, even for a few minutes.
Residents can call or text 847-448-4311 or dial 311 in Evanston for more information.
