City of Evanston opening two cooling centers amid dangerous heat

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – With intense heat expected Thursday and Friday, the City of Evanston is urging residents to keep cool during the potentially dangerous weather.

They're opening two cooling centers; one at the Robert Crown Community Center, located at 1801 Main St. from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The second center will be at the Evanston Public Library, located at 1703 Orrington Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centers will be available for both days.

Community members are also reminded to check on those who are at risk for heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

If you can't make it to the centers, the city issues the following tips:

Drink lots of water, and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and high salt intake.

Stay in cool, shaded areas while outdoors, and keep the blinds drawn or lights down indoors.

Use air conditioners or fans; avoid excessive exposure to heat in unventilated areas.

Reduce physical activity.

Take cool baths or showers, and use cool towels.

Wear loose, light cotton clothing and a breathable hat.

Do not leave people or pets alone in a hot car, even for a few minutes.

Residents can call or text 847-448-4311 or dial 311 in Evanston for more information.