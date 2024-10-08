Some evacuees end up in Chicago, some local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida ahead of Milton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All eyes were in Florida Tuesday night, about 24 hours out from Hurricane Milton's anticipated landfall on the state's West Coast.

Highways were packed as people tried to evacuate, gas stations were packed with some running out of gas, and all airports were shut down—sending people to Sarasota or Orlando to get out. This was all happening as people were still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene nearly two weeks ago.

Some of the evacuees came to Chicago, landing at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday night. Stephanie Lovell was one such person.

"I'm hoping this storm is not as bad," Lovell said. "I'm usually never scared—ever, ever, ever—but this one just seemed weird. So better safe than sorry, you know, especially what just happened with Helene."

Much of the area has been in shambles ever since Helene, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane. Lovell came to Chicago from the Gulf Coast of Florida after riding out that storm and every other one before that.

She is not taking any chances with Milton.

"I've never evacuated before. I'm really just worried about my family," Lovell said. "Not everyone can evacuate, so that's really frustrating—and some have no choice but to stay."

But some do have a choice. Sam Pulia—the former mayor of the west Chicago suburb of Westchester—is a volunteer for the American Red Cross and is one of them.

Pulia arrived in Orlando Tuesday for his first Red Cross deployment. He has already been assigned a partner.

"We just checked in, and we're going into another room right now to set up our sheltering teams," Pulia said. "They're going to put us in teams."

Pulia said the teams will be assigned to different locations to set up shelter, or man said shelter for those in need. He said there are dozens of volunteers from the Red Cross—many of them first-timers as well—who hope to put their best face forward.

"To be compassionate toward everyone, to accept everyone, to be a good listener, and just kind of reassure them that things are going to be OK," Pulia said.

That is the hope for those who have decided to stay. For those who have left in hopes of returning to a home untouched by Milton.

"I'm just worried about the people," Lovell said. "You know, things are replaceable. People aren't."

It was unknown late Tuesday how long Red Cross volunteers would be in Florida to provide relief. As for Lovell, she said she plans on staying until the weekend once the storm passes.