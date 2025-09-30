EPIC Academy honor roll student killed in Chicago shooting a block from school

A 17-year-old honor roll student was killed in a Chicago shooting just a block away from EPIC Academy, where he attended high school.

School officials say Travon Freeman was a leader, a true scholar and far more than a student; he was a bright light in the school's halls and classrooms.

They said he was enrolled in all Advanced Placement courses and was a candidate for Student Council President. Now his absence has left a void that can't be filled.

Chicago police said Freeman was in the 8300-block of South Baker Street when he was approached by two people. According to school officials, they robbed Freeman of his backpack and shot him.

Officials at EPIC Academy said he had just gotten a new bike and it was his first time riding it to school. He was caught on video just minutes before he was killed.

Freeman met with friends to grab snacks before heading into class. They said he wanted to ride his bike around the block one more time before going inside, which is when the shooting happened.

To honor Freeman's love for school and learning, EPIC Academy is taking the entire student body to the Museum of Science and Industry to immerse themselves in knowledge.

As a sign of unity and a call for peace, students and staff wore orange on Tuesday, the color of gun violence prevention.

EPIC Academy had their homecoming dance scheduled for Friday at Russel Square Park, right across the street, but students felt that wasn't a safe space. So school officials have postponed the dance until Freeman's birthday on Nov. 30. It will be held at a different location.