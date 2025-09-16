EPIC Academy in South Chicago to close at end of school year, maybe even sooner

Leaders at a charter school on Chicago's South Side have said this will be their last school year, but there are concerns they might not make it to the end of the year.

Students at EPIC Academy in the South Chicago neighborhood started this week with startling news.

"We lack some financial stability, and we have to close at the end of the school year," executive director LeeAndra Kahn said.

School leaders blamed falling enrollment numbers – from more than 500 students in 2020 to 255 students this school year. Kahn said their funding is based on enrollment.

"That is the difference between $7.5 million in revenue and $4 million in revenue," Kahn said.

In a letter to EPIC Academy families on Friday, Chicago Public Schools officials said "conversations with EPIC Academy Charter High School leadership" indicated "the school may even close before the end of the year."

The situation has prompted EPIC to ask for funding help.

"I mean, the only reason why that is a thought is because of what happened with Acero this year," Kahn said.

In February, the Chicago Board of Education voted to save five of Acero's seven charter schools from closure.

The district said "CPS would work with EPIC leadership in earnest" to prevent a mid-year closure.

"This is a larger issue. There are a number of CPS high schools that have enrollment under 100. So Epic is not the first charter to close, and sadly we are likely not going to be the last in the next five years," Kahn said.

EPIC Academy's Board of Directors will meet Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. It is open to the public with more plans for communication in the coming weeks.