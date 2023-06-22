Englewood First Responders highlight their presence in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With so much gun violence recently in Chicago, a group of Englewood teens are trying to spark change in their community.

They're doing it by literally walking the streets of their neighborhood.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from outside of Englewood First Responders Headquarters.



It was constant praise from people in the community, seeing kids of all ages taking a stance to combat the violence Chicago deals with on a day-to-day basis.

"We be out here so people can see the presence."

Charles McKinzie, founder of Englewood First Responders, is making sure the kids in his program are making their presence known in their own neighborhoods.

"Just to show them that they don't have to be afraid to walk throughout the community. Because some young people are afraid just to come out and play ball or to do anything in their community."

Like 11-year-old Sanaa Brown, who lives in Englewood.

"When people come back and tell me that this boy was shot from walking around the corner, sometimes it makes me scared and nervous."

She joined the program a year ago, where several kids, teenagers, and young adults patrol the streets.

"I just wanted to see how could I help with all the violence going on," Brown said.

The program tries combating the violence by engaging with those on the streets directly. McKinzie said CPD recently reached out to him to work in collaboration with Bright Star Community Outreach Center on the heels of a violent and deadly weekend.

"I created like a family throughout the Englewood community with our officers, with the commander, with the lieutenant. They know the individuals that are out here doing the work and if we can work together and collaborate. We can make a change and a difference," McKinzie said.

A small effort to address and potentially deter the bigger issue of crime in Chicago.

"When I wake up, I don't like hearing that someone has lost a child, or someone has lost a mom or a father," Brown said.

Data shows from January to June last year, a total of 58 people were shot in Englewood. The numbers are slightly down this year, with a total of 54.

But deadly shootings are up this year compared to last year.