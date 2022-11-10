Hundreds of bikers to participate in end-of-year bike ride in Dolton

Bikers hit the streets in Dolton for end-of-year bike ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of bikers are expected to hit the streets in Dolton for the end-of-the-year bike ride.

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents are invited to take a ride with family and friends.

Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, and music.

Riders will meet at the Just Ice basketball courts on Greenwood Road near 144th Place.