Hundreds of bikers to participate in end-of-year bike ride in Dolton
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of bikers are expected to hit the streets in Dolton for the end-of-the-year bike ride.
Tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents are invited to take a ride with family and friends.
Guests can also enjoy food, drinks, and music.
Riders will meet at the Just Ice basketball courts on Greenwood Road near 144th Place.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.