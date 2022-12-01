Watch CBS News
Empty the Shelters at 10 participating shelters in Illinois this week

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a push to Empty the Shelters and give pets a chance to find a loving home.

For the next eleven days, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced fees at 10 shelters in Illinois. Participating shelters can charge $50 to match a fully vaccinated and spay or neutered pet with a family.

Head to bissellpetfoundation.org to find a shelter close to you.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 9:00 AM

