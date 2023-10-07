Watch CBS News
Employee struck in head during armed robbery at business on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after an employee was struck in the head during an armed robbery in the West Town neighborhood Friday night. 

Police said around 10:22 p.m., two unknown males entered the business with handguns, in the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. They walked two employees to the back of the office and had them lay on the floor while threatening them.

The robbers took proceeds from the business before fleeing the scene.

One employee was struck on the head with an unknown object and is in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

October 7, 2023

