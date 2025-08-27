Train ride from Chicago to Mississippi marks 70th anniversary of Emmett Till's death

The 70th anniversary of Emmett Till's death is being marked by family, friends and officials repeating the fateful train ride he took from Chicago to Mississippi in 1955.

The ride is organized by the Emmett Till Interpretive Center and National Parks Conservation Association. Among the passengers will be Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Till's cousin and the last surviving eyewitness to his kidnapping, his wife Dr. Marvel Parker, and Juliet Louis, the widow of sharecropper Willie Reed who reported Till's death and testified at the trial of his murderers.

The Amtrak City of New Orleans will leave Chicago's Union Station at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday night, following a communal prayer. It will arrive in Greenwood, Mississippi, on Thursday morning, which is the 70th anniversary of Till's death.

Emmett Till was 14 years old when he was kidnapped in the dead of night and then brutally lynched after reportedly whitling at a white woman while he was visiting family in Mississippi. When his badly decomposed body was found three days later in the Tallahatchie River, his mother Mamie Till refused to allow a quick burial and instead brought his remains back to Chicago, where she insisted on an open casket funeral.

That open casket funeral, and photos from it which were printed in newspapers nationwide, are credited with sparking the modern-day Civil Rights Movement.

Till's lynchers were tried and acquitted. The woman at the center of the whistling allegations, Carolyn Bryant, confessed decades later to historian Timothy Tyson that her allegations against the teenager were false.

After arriving in Mississippi Thursday, there will be programming to commemorate the anniversary of Till's death and his legacy.