Emergency assistance center for victims of violence opening Tuesday on Chicago's West Side

Emergency assistance center for victims of violence opening Tuesday on Chicago's West Side

Emergency assistance center for victims of violence opening Tuesday on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An emergency assistance center for victims of violence opens Tuesday on Chicago's West Side.

This comes after a violent Fourth of July weekend that left 19 people dead and 87 others injured in shootings.

Chicago Police will host the emergency assistance center at Fosco Park, located at 1312 S. Racine Ave. on the Near West Side near one of the mass shooting scenes, from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The center will accommodate victims of "any type of violence, including domestic violence," Chicago Police Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks said on Monday during media conference.

The city is also launching Cycle Breakers at 5 p.m.

The program will work in communities across the city, focusing on several areas of need – including conflict resolution, restorative practices, culture wellness, mentoring, mental health, and crisis intervention.

In addition, the City of Chicago, Cook County, and the State of Illinois announced the launch of a new website, ILGovAlliance.org. The website is designed to share information on government investments in community safety and provide a central hub for community-based organizations to explore grant opportunities.